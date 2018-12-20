North Central discuss sent letters of support

The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission Executive Committee met on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 am at their Headquarters in Ridgway. A light agenda greeted those who traveled to Elk County from the other regions served by NCPRPDC on this frosty morning. Unlike the October meeting, there was a quorum present so the Committee could vote on actions this month.

North Central wrote several letters of support for communities under their purview to federal and state government elected officials and federal and state agencies. Multiple letters were sent to President Donald Trump and many officials in the USDA for the possible relocation of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Economic Research Services to Clarion County. NCPRPDC offered to work with the agency in any way they could assist in the process.

