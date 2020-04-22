North Central forms Economic Recovery Committee

An emergency meeting of the North Central governing board was called for on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. by web conference in regards to the COVID-19 crisis.

Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson called for the meeting based on an idea that generated last week in Punxsutawney and spread to include DuBois and Brookville.

Matson explained, "In a continued effort to support small businesses in Jefferson County the Commissioners have developed an Economic Recovery Team. Being aware of the importance of small business to the Jefferson County region it is important to collaborate with organizations that offer ongoing efforts for support to area businesses during this unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic."

The Jefferson County Commissioners have pulled resources from the Jefferson County Development Council, the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, and the DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Directors to be a resource for businesses to contact for valuable information.

"These partners are dedicated to ensuring businesses are fully aware of all available government assistance, and if needed, helping businesses apply for assistance," said Matson.