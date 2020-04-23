North Central holds PREP meeting with Penn State Launch Box for COVID-19 survey

Professionals at the North Central PA LaunchBox have made it their top priority to help businesses and industries navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. LaunchBox staff members are already looking ahead to the end of quarantine, when deemed appropriate by the governor and public health officials, and helping businesses in the region return to normal operations. To help meet that end, business owners and industry leaders are being asked to participate in a short survey to help identify their needs and concerns during this trying time, and into the future.

North Central PA LaunchBox Director Brad Lashinsky called together the PREP team members on a video conference to help get more participation in the study from the North Central region. Over 50 participants joined the meeting which includes partners in the North Central region across Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.