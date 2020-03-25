North Central meeting held by videoconference on Wednesday

RIDGWAY - In a first for the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) board, the bi-monthly meeting of the governing board was held by videoconference using the Zoom platform in partnership with the broadband capability of North Central under the direction of Edward Matts, Director of Information Systems at the Commission. In what may become the new normal in the next few months, the connection remained strong through the meeting for participants all across the six-member counties.