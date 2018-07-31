North Central receives two Teacher in Workplace Grants

Workforce Solutions for North Central PA has received two Teacher in the Workplace Grants totaling $99,960 from the PA Department of Labor and Industry that will provide teachers, counselors and administrators with opportunities to directly interact with business and industry leaders in the six county region that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.

Workforce Solutions is partnering with the Community Education Center for Elk and Cameron Counties, the Potter County Community Education Center, Intermediate Unit #9, the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 and the Central Intermediate Unit #10.

“The premise of these programs is to place the teachers, counselors and administrators right in the middle of today’s work places so they get a better sense of the what it takes to succeed in various business,” explained Susie Snelick, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions. “We are excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our region which in the end will provide students with much more relevant learning and employers with a better prepared workforce.”

“A 21st century economy demands a technically skilled, well-prepared workforce and my administration is dedicated to helping our young people get the skills they need to succeed,” Governor Wolf said. “These funds will provide educators with a more thorough understanding of the skills necessary to thrive in the workplace, make curriculum more employer-relevant, and help ensure that students are career-ready upon graduation.”

The Teacher in the Workplace Experiences began in June of 2018 with an Educator in the Workplace program implemented by the Community Education Center for Elk and Cameron counties and the Potter County Education Council with educators from the counties of Elk, Cameron, McKean and Potter participating. For Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, a Teacher in the Workplace project is currently being planned for October 2018.

For more information, please contact Pam Streich of Workforce Solutions at pstreichncwdb.org or 814-245-1835.