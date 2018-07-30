North Central tackles major developments at July 25 meeting

The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission met for both Executive and Full Board meetings on July 25.

Executive Committee Meeting

Under 'old business' at the last executive meeting, staff and board members discussed options for the North Central buildings and surrounding grounds that face a deficit of funding since losing the contracts for workforce development programs in April. Currently, a deficit of $13,434 for the unoccupied space is projected, rising each year until it reaches $33,029.44 in 2031.

Several options for the deficit were evaluated by the committee, including selling the building and leasing back space; selling the building and relocating; and asking the North Central Member Counties to assume responsibility for the mortgage balance on the building, currently at $63,552 per year. Each of these options was discounted for various reasons and Option 1, a subdivision of the available unused space and leasing it to interested parties, was put forward as the most viable solution. The Executive Committee approved this option in a unanimous vote and directed staff to begin the process of marketing the space.

–

Two new loans were presented to the Board for approval from staff.

Dinsmore Welding and Fabricating located in the Industrial Park of Fox Township was suggested for a $250,000 loan for the purchase and installation of a building to connect two existing structures to increase shop floor space and provide the working height necessary to accommodate and fulfill work orders from existing and expanded customer base estimated to create four new jobs and retain 22 others.

Dixon Precast, Inc. located in Irvona was suggested for a $130,000 loan to refinance existing PIDA loan to decrease monthly debt service obligations.

Both loans were approved as resolutions by the Executive Board.

–

The Board moved to accept the resignation letter of Eric M. Bridges and moved talk of interim director selection before the Full Board in the following session.