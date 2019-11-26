Northern Pa. Regional College reps spread awareness of offerings

Recently representatives from the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) visited numerous city and borough councils and other organizations to make them aware of the opportunities available through the college.

Jocelyn Bash, NPRC student success specialist for Elk and Cameron counties, touted the accessibility, affordability, and achievability of the college.

“It’s education in your backyard. These degrees can be completed locally,” Bash said.

NPRC offers classes at 26 locations throughout a nine county area. Locally classes take place at the Community Education Center in downtown St. Marys.