Northwest Charitable Foundation contributes to United Way campaign

The St. Marys Area United Way recently received $1,800 from the St. Marys downtown branch of Northwest Bank toward the 2018 Annual Campaign.

“Simply put, if it wasn’t for generous supporters like this, the United Way and our partnering agencies wouldn’t be able to continue making a difference in the lives of the families, friends, and neighbors in our area that need a helping hand,” said Heather Conrad, executive director of the St. Marys Area United Way.

To date, the St. Marys Area United Way is 65 percent of the way to their goal, and only have 30 days left of the Annual Campaign. Please consider donating to the St. Marys United Way today to help them continue supporting the community organizations the depend upon our funding. Donations may be made online, or donation forms may be downloaded and printed at www.smauw.org.

These partnering organizations include:

•Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services;

•Boy Scouts – Bucktail Council;

•Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys;

•CAPSEA;

•Catholic Charities Counseling;

•Dickinson Center;

•Girl Scouts of Western PA;

•Guardian Angels Center;

•Oak Manor;

•St. Marys Public Library;

•St. Marys Swimming Pool;

•St. Marys Youth Council;

•Veteran’s Memorial - Eternal Flame;

•Workforce Solutions;

•LIFT;

•Community Nurses;

•Big Maple Farm Natural Therapies.

If you need further information please contact Heather Conrad, Executive Director at 594-2339 or via email at hconrad@smauw.org.