Notice of public meeting

The City of St. Marys will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Main Council Room at City Hall, 11 LaFayette St., St. Marys. The purpose of the public meeting is to present residents with the results of the recent Multimodal Study that was conducted by Michael Baker International. Michael Baker International’s team will be presenting the proposed options for traffic pattern changes in the City of St. Marys and will be seeking the public’s feedback on each option.

Persons with disabilities who wish to attend the public meeting and require special services may contact City Hall at 814-781-1718 ext. 225 for accommodation.