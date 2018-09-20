Numerous items recently approved by school board

Bus route changes and additions, contracts with local agencies, student activities and use of facilities were among the numerous items approved recently by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors.

A bus route extension at 116 Linwood Ave. was approved for a secondary student on bus #102. The current bus stop is at the intersection of Linwood Avenue/Million Dollar Highway. The stop will be moved to the intersection of Linwood Avenue/Cedar Avenue for safety reasons. The extension adds approximately 3/10 of a mile.

The board approved numerous new bus stops including those in St. Marys at Rosely Road/Orchard Road, 1462 Bucktail Rd., 1689 Bucktail Rd., 1834 Bucktail Rd., 336 West Creek Rd., 1187 State St.; in Kersey at 341 Coal Hollow Rd., 228 Hogback Rd., and 107 Laurel Lane, each of these are less than 2/10 of a mile between stops; in Weedville at 16254 Bennetts Valley Highway, and at 31 Plum St.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.