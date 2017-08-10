Numerous project, programs approved by school board

An array of projects, programs and other items were recently approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors.

"We are well within budget for all our bond projects," said Superintendent Brian Toth. "We are keeping a close eye on this and making sure the funds are available to do what we want to do."

•A low bid for paving at Bennetts Valley Elementary parking lot from St. Marys Paving Company for $28,648. A higher bid of $39,998 was submitted by B.K. Asphalt Pacing, Inc. of Falls Creek.

•Construction of the high school handicap ramp from Fred L. Burns, Inc. for $59,500 anticipated to be completed by Aug. 30. The ramp is located at the auditorium entrance to the high school.

•Concrete at SSMSE from Caruso Concrete and Masonry for $19,327. Additional bids were received from C&C Concrete and Masonry of Emporium for $20,775 and from Yetzer Contracting of Emporium for $21,445.

•Paving of the bottom portion of the high school parking lot from St. Marys Paving Company for $122,988 which started on Wednesday.

In addition the board also granted retroactive approval for change orders for the outdoor classroom not to exceed $25,000 for construction related issues; for the middle and high school gym floors not to exceed $10,000; for the high school office flooring not to exceed $10,000; and for Fox Twp. Elementary not to exceed $10,000 and for a low bid of $40,892 from Quattrone Masonry and Construction of Ridgway for glass block window replacement at the high school.

Aramark will pay $3,300 to Russ Thompson for the demolition and removal of the trailer situated behind the high school.