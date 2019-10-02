Nunes scores 4 in second half as Dutch down Crusaders 6-2

KERSEY – Tied 1-1 at the half, Tuesday night’s matchup between the Elk County Catholic Crusaders and St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen at Fox Township Community Park in Kersey treated area soccer fans to an exciting and extremely competitive match between the crosstown rivals. However it was the Dutchmen who played arguably one of their best games of the season and outscored ECC 5-1 in the second half to return home with a 6-2 victory.