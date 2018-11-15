NWTF presents check to Junior Shooting Club
Thursday, November 15, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club received a Platinum Sponsorship donation of $600 from the Wapiti Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
“We are extremely pleased to have the support and recognition of such a well known and active national organization as the NWTF. I believe their interest in us is a testament to the good things this post is doing for local youth,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.
Mike Haines of the NWTF is shown presenting a check to Stephen Bagley, St. Marys Legion Junior Shooting Club director.
