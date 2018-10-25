October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Ten million people are physically abused by an intimate partner each year in the U.S. This equates to an average of nearly 20 people per minute.

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality.

Throughout October, national and local organizations are working to educate the public about how to prevent and reduce incidents as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

More people are coming forward, speaking up and seeking help according to Billie Jo Weyant, executive director of Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc.

“Historically domestic violence builds from the control aspect and gets more severe as times goes on. Now we’re seeing severe abuse right at the beginning and it just gets worse and worse. It’s more violent with strangulation and threatening with guns,” Weyant said.

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, threats, emotional abuse and any other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetuated by one intimate partner against another. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary drastically.

CAPSEA exists to deal with the problems and concerns of all abuse and serious crimes victims in Elk and Cameron counties. They are committed to providing confidential ongoing services to victims.

There are 71 current Protection From Abuse orders issued in both Elk and Cameron counties. Weyant described PFAs as a civil action, but if violated, becomes a criminal offense.

Weyant said recently, CAPSEA staff and members of the City of St. Marys Police Department received training to screen victims of domestic violence for traumatic brain injury.

CAPSEA is working with the SMPD as part of the Lethality Assessment Protocol or L.A.P. program. Weyant said when officers respond to multiple calls at the same residence, they now have a screening they can conduct to try to help reduce domestic violence, severe injury and the possibility of death. This screening tool asks some simple questions. If the victim(s) answers yes to one question in a section, automatically, their risk of dying at the hands of their abusers increases, according to Weyant.

She explained the police officer is trained to contact the CAPSEA hotline and connect the victim with a counselor. Instead of using the standard protocol, the counselor immediately jumps into the screening process, informs the victim of their options, including shelter, to ensure personnel can get the victim immediately to safety, issue an emergency order, etc.

Locally, domestic violence victims range in age from 25-49. Nationally, women between ages 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.

CAPSEA’s emergency shelter has been operating since 1988 acting as a safe haven serving adult victims and their children.

From July 2017 to June 2018, 347 new people were served by CAPSEA in Elk County, 27 of which were provided with shelter. Of those 115 people continue to receive ongoing services. Adults and children received 1,876 total counseling hours during that timespan. A total of 688 shelter nights were provided to adult and children victims.

In Cameron County, 41 people were served, with 15 receiving ongoing services for a total of 189 counseling hours.

In the fifth congressional district, there are nine domestic violence programs available to victims. In addition to CAPSEA in Ridgway, other locations are A Safe Place in Warren, A Way Out in Coudersport, Centre County Women’s Resource Center in State College, Huntingdon House in Huntingdon, PPC Violence Free Network in Oil City, SAFE in Clarion, Safe Journey and SafeNet, both in Erie, and YWCA Victims Resource Center in Bradford.

Additional nearby programs include Community Action Crossroads in Punxsutawney, and the Domestic Abuse Program in Altoona.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.