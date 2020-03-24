Officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Clearfield County

Officials at Penn Highlands Healthcare confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Clearfield County during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The patient was processed through a PHH testing point, however officials said the testing was conducted outside the confines of a PHH facility. They noted the individual was not or has not been to a Penn Highlands hospital or facility. No additional information regarding the individual was provided by officials.

According to Penn Highlands Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Shaun Sheehan, who is leading the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, under 100 tests have been performed throughout the PHH system. To date 20 of the tests have been negative for the virus with results still pending for the remaining tests.