Old meets new at St. Marys newest gift shop

The Olde Stone Gate, a new gift shop in St. Marys, is hosting their grand opening today from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Owner Janice Meholic recently opened the shop, located adjacent to her home at 155 Averyville Road, which features an array of both seasonal and everyday items.

Inside the shop, visitors will find various decor and entertaining pieces, specialty dishes and other serving ware, ornaments, signs, and vintage pieces.

Meholic obtains many of her pieces through estate sales, at the Nomadic Trading Co. in Punxsutawney, and on road trips to Maine, Virginia, and Ohio to collect items for the shop. This allows the shop’s stock to change frequently as Meholic is always displaying new items for sale.

“I like seeing what a person can do with a piece to make it different,” Meholic said.

She repurposes most of the older pieces she finds with plans to sell them in the shop.

“Customers might find something unique or something they may not find anywhere else,” Meholic said.

