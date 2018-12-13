Old meets new at St. Marys newest gift shop

Photo by Amy Cherry –– Janice Meholic, owner of the new Olde Stone Gate gift shop, arranges one of her handmade birds nest creations. The shop is celebrating its grand opening today at 155 Averyville Rd. in St. Marys. Photo by Amy Cherry – The Olde Stone Gate gift shop features an array of decor items ranging from handmade items by owner Janice Meholic, serving ware, speciality dishes, vintage pieces, ornaments, signs and more.
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
Thursday, December 13, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

The Olde Stone Gate, a new gift shop in St. Marys, is hosting their grand opening today from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Owner Janice Meholic recently opened the shop, located adjacent to her home at 155 Averyville Road, which features an array of both seasonal and everyday items.
Inside the shop, visitors will find various decor and entertaining pieces, specialty dishes and other serving ware, ornaments, signs, and vintage pieces.
Meholic obtains many of her pieces through estate sales, at the Nomadic Trading Co. in Punxsutawney, and on road trips to Maine, Virginia, and Ohio to collect items for the shop. This allows the shop’s stock to change frequently as Meholic is always displaying new items for sale.
“I like seeing what a person can do with a piece to make it different,” Meholic said.
She repurposes most of the older pieces she finds with plans to sell them in the shop.
“Customers might find something unique or something they may not find anywhere else,” Meholic said.

