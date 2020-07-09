One COVID-19 case added to Elk County's total today
Thursday, July 9, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
One new case of COVID-19 was added to Elk County’s total today. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Elk County has now reported 29 total cases of COVID-19. Today’s new case was added to the “probable” category, meaning that it is either an individual who did not have a PCR test but has symptoms and a high-risk exposure, or someone who had a positive antibody test and either high-risk exposure or symptoms.
