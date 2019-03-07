One injured in explosion at Advanced Heat Treating

Multiple emergency units responded to Advanced Heat Treating at 1059 Trout Run Road on Monday around 11 p.m. for reports of a fire and multiple explosions.

"There was an explosion in a draw furnace," said Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus. "The cause is still under investigation."

"There was an individual running it," said Kraus. "He had some injuries and was transported to the hospital."

Kraus said the individual was no longer on scene when his unit arrived and had no information on his injuries or condition. It was reported his injury involved a burn to the face, but was not severe.

"Before we even got there, dispatch said there was a second explosion," said Kraus.

He said it is unknown what caused the second explosion at this time.

Kraus said when his unit arrived, there was heavy smoke and heavy fire at the back of the building.

St. Marys’ Crystal Fire Department responded to the scene along with the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department. Fire departments from Johnsonburg and Ridgway were placed on standby from the CFD station on Erie Avenue. Emergency medical responders were also on scene.

Once fire crews were able to get the gas lines and power lines shut off, firefighters "got in there and were able to get the fire under control." Kraus estimates it took approximately 45 minutes to one hour to accomplish this.

"There was extensive damage to the unit and to the inside of the building structure," said Kraus. However, the full extent of the damage to the building and machinery won't be determined until the fire investigation is completed.

The plant was in operation on Tuesday.