Open house and speakers at Pay It Forward event

The Elk County Community Foundation is hosting its Pay It Forward event on Monday, Nov. 19, at the ECCF office and foyer of the Franklin Center on South St. Marys Street.

The educational event will feature an open house, special speakers, informative table displays by area non-profit organizations that have endowment funds at the foundation, appetizers and beverages, and door prizes including a TV.

The public is invited to stop by anytime between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to browse the displays and talk with representatives of the organizations. Speakers will offer informative presentations at scheduled times.

Featured speakers are Padraic McGrath, McGrath CPA, LLC, presenting on the 2018 tax law changes and strategies on how to maximize charitable giving. He will also explain charitable IRA’s and how clients can still benefit from them.

Also speaking will be Thomas C. Hoffman, II, Esq. of Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, who will share information on creating wills and estate plans and incorporating charitable giving into your plans.

Hoffman will speak at both 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., while McGrath will present at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“People often have questions when considering how to pay it forward in their community. This event will give them guidance and answer some of their questions,” said Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy.

How do the new tax laws affect my charitable giving plans? How can I help our local non-profits continue to serve the community in future years? Can I help make an impact regardless of the amount of charitable dollars I have available? What does the Community Foundation do? How do I set up a scholarship or donor advised fund?

Everyone has the ability to pay it forward while supporting the causes they care about most. The Elk County Community Foundation is a reliable, effective gateway for all donors to make a difference. Come & learn how you can make your resources, large or small, work for you and your community. For more information contact the Elk County Community Foundation at eccf@elkcountyfoundation.org or call 834.2125.