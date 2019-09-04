Open House to highlight food bank facility

On Sunday the St. Marys Christian Food Bank is hosting an open house in an effort to highlight it’s efforts and services within the community.

From 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. the general public is invited to stop by the facility located at 817 S. Michael St. behind the fire department station.

“Our primary purpose in hosting this event is to make people aware that we’re here and the services we offer,” said Bob Luchini, food bank board member and volunteer.

In conjunction with the open house, a drive-through chicken or rib dinner fundraiser is also taking place. The meals, prepared by Just Ben Catering, will be available in the food bank parking lot.