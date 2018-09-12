Open House shows off PSU Extension's variety of services

If you think the Penn State Extension Office is just for water or soil testing kits, which they do have available, think again. The Extension, located at 300 Center Street in Ridgway (the Courthouse Annex Building), held an open house Thursday, Sept. 6, for the public and showed off the variety of services it offers.

Of special interest to readers in Ridgway, Steve Marconi, head of the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Project, was introduced and provided a broad outline, as well as a five-year timetable for the Community Gardens project. Ridgway Borough Council has set aside vacant lots on North Broad Street, between Clarion and Valley Streets, for the project.

Master Gardener Basic Training will begin Oct. 4, at 6-8:45 p.m. at 300 Center Street in Ridgway. Applications of interested Elk County adult residents are now being collected for the training class. Please stop by the extension office or call 814-776-5331 for more details.

Other Penn State Extension Office workers were available to chat with attendees on topics such as farming, gardening, lawn care, invasive plant species, the Plant Disease Clinic, health scams you might see on TV, and the ever-popular soil test kits. Other displays included a video about Penn State Extension, a table about the Master Gardener Program that also had handouts on invasive plants and insects, and a representative from the local 4-H program.

