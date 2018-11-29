Ornaments made from books to benefit area youth

This holiday season, the St. Marys Public Library has found a festive way to give patrons the opportunity to purchase unique holiday ornaments while at the same time raising funds to benefit young library patrons and students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.

The ornaments are created by library staff and volunteers using recycled book pages. They will be for sale beginning Saturday. Each ornament will be sold for $1, with 50 cents going toward paying for children’s library fines and the other 50 cents helping families who are struggling to pay their lunch bills at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.

St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope explained that she was inspired to launch the endeavor after hearing about something similar taking place in the Philadelphia area.

“What they did was they had their staff and volunteers make Christmas ornaments out of recycled book pages, which the past couple years we had a Christmas tree that was decorated that way,” Swope said. “So I asked some of the staff if they would start making ornaments, and we actually have a couple hanging up. What they did was they sold them for $1. Fifty cents of that dollar went to paying off a fine for a child at the library and then the other 50 cents went to the school to pay for somebody’s lunch.”

The ornaments will be sold throughout December, and then a check of the proceeds will be presented to South St. Marys Street Elementary School.

