OSHA: Cell at Fox Twp. landfill ‘unstable’

Advanced Disposal Services Greentree Landfill, LLC has been charged with a “serious” violation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration following a lengthy investigation.

William L. Pierce, 49, of DuBois, died Wednesday, Feb. 8 following a landslide at the Greentree Landfill in Kersey. He was operating a trash compactor machine at the time of the incident.

OSHA has fined Advanced Disposal Services Greentree Landfill, LLC $12,675 as a result of the incident. The documentation filed by OSHA is addressed to landfill manager Donald Henrichs. The company must choose a response option – discuss with OSHA, correct and pay, or contest the citation – within 15 working days. The documentation is dated Aug. 8.