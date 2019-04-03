Over 200 attend 51st Loggers Safety Meeting in Johnsonburg

Established in 1968, the Kane Area Logger’s Safety Committee (KALSC) for 51 years has held an annual meeting to promote safety in the dangerous logging industry.

Loggers, sawmill operators and others in the regional timber field continue to support this meeting, which began in Kane but now is held at the spacious Johnsonburg Fire Hall.

More than 200 attended the forum, which is believed to be the longest running annual logger safety meeting on record.

The KALSC sponsors the meeting in conjunction with the Kane-based Allegheny Hardwood Utlliization Group (AHUG).

