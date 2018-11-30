Over $20,000 raised for Make-A-Wish

The lobby of Farmers National Bank was a busy place on Friday afternoon as donors and wish families made their way into the business to support Make-A-Wish’s annual Light Up A Child’s Life campaign. The event, and a corresponding live broadcast on local radio station The River 98.9, took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the event drew to a close, Lindsey Herzing, regional manager, remarked that the day had been going well. As of roughly 3:30 p.m., over $20,000 had been raised.

“This is the 24th year for this campaign and the support from the community has been wonderful,” Herzing said.

