Owner of new Legends Sport & Turf proud to serve St. Marys customers

In 2014, Matthew Stern was just 23 years old when he took over his first business, Legends Powersports, in Brockway, Pa.

Five years later, Stern recently became the proud-owner of a second business, Legends Sport & Turf, this time in St. Marys.

In late May, Stern and Legends reached an agreement to buyout Hoffman's Sport & Turf which had been servicing the St. Marys community since 2002.

"We saw an opportunity with (Hoffman's) and we decided to take over," Stern said.