Pa. Farm Bureau notes issues for actions

During the recent Elk County Farm Bureau Legislative Farm Tour several “issues for action” were discussed at the conclusion of the tour as outline by Ernie Mattiuz, Elk County Farm Bureau government relation director.

This year’s tour took place at St. Marys Stone, Mulch, and More and Chicken Hill Distillery as the tour highlighted the importance of agri-businesses.

Outside of Chicken Hill Distillery Mattiuz gathered attendees under a large tent where such issues were discussed including the number of declining Pennsylvania dairy farms and Sunday hunting.

Currently the PFB is working with lawmakers on operate pieces of legislation which would provide farmers relief from major obstacles commonly experiences when operating agritourism businesses.