PA Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding today unveiled the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture, carved from a half-ton of butter depicting three of Pennsylvania’s beloved professional sports mascots: Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam celebrating with a spread of Pennsylvania dairy products. The sculpture, a long-time Farm Show staple, encourages Pennsylvanians to be a fan of Pennsylvania dairy and give a cheer to the more than 6,200 dairy farmers in the commonwealth.