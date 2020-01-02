PA Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled
Thursday, January 2, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding today unveiled the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture, carved from a half-ton of butter depicting three of Pennsylvania’s beloved professional sports mascots: Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam celebrating with a spread of Pennsylvania dairy products. The sculpture, a long-time Farm Show staple, encourages Pennsylvanians to be a fan of Pennsylvania dairy and give a cheer to the more than 6,200 dairy farmers in the commonwealth.
