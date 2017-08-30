Parade details nearing completion

"The parade committee is pleased with the outpouring of support," said Sally Geyer, parade co-chairperson. "The town has come out in droves."

Plans are being finalized for the City of St. Marys 175th anniversary parade on Saturday, Sept. 16.

A total of 71 applications have been received for entries into the parade expected to last two hours.

Filling the lineup are 31 are floats, five bands including Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area high schools as a combined band, Ridgway and Johnsonburg high schools as a combined band, Kane Area High School, Brockway Area High School and Saint Vincent College from Latrobe, and one performance group Kidnetix Twirlers of DuBois.

An additional three bands will be featured on floats including the Sacred Heart Parish choir, a Slovenian polka group and the Fall Fest's Little German Band.

Not included in the lineup count are the numerous fire companies and public officials.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Elk County Catholic High School on Maurus Street.

The route will cut across Louis Street to Center Street up North Michael over to Parade Street and down North St. Marys Street along the northbound side of the Diamond onto Railroad Street and Depot Street to the corner of Fourth Street.