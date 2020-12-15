Parish provides gift bags of comfort and joy

Recently parishioners of St. Mary’s Church received Christmas gift bags from the parish as a way to bring them comfort and joy during the holiday season.

“We wanted to bring some joy to our parishioners and to let them know we are here for them. It has been a tough year all around and we miss them,” said Kim Kerchinski, parish business manager.

Inside the bags were “Christmas Comfort and Joy Gifts” including cookies, hot cocoa, two books titled “Do Something Beautiful for God: The Essential Teachers of Mother Teresa”, and “Show Me the Way, Lord” with Catholic Mass and daily meditations, a blessing for the home prayer card, and a pamphlet titled “so what is the good news?”.

A small, blessed white candle inside a glass jar was also included in the bag. The candle is meant to be burned if attending Mass virtually or during a Christmas meal. A photo on the jar shows the church altar decorated for Christmas.