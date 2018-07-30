Parisi to be laid to rest Wednesday in Arlington

Retired Sergeant Major Todd Parisi, a decorated St. Marys Marine, is being laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

On March 29, Parisi died suddenly at his home, following a battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The 49-year-old motivational speaker was beloved in the area for his compassionate spirit and community involvement, specifically as the founder of Team Spartan, a 300-member youth group.

A bus trip to Arlington is being organized by several area groups for those interested in attending the funeral service.

A coach bus will depart the DuBois VFW Post 813 parking lot at 3 a.m. on Aug. 1. The expected return time is between 9-10 p.m. the same day.

Among those sponsoring the trip are the Vietnam Veterans Association in Dagus Mines; the Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment Marine Corps League in Clearfield, in which Parisi was a member; the local Disabled American Veterans and Purple Heart Association, and the American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties.

The funeral service for Parisi will begin with a ceremony in the cemetery chapel at 11 a.m. Those attending are required to report to the administration building at 10:15 a.m.

From there the service will proceed to the gravesite.

Families will not be allowed entry into the cemetery earlier than one hour prior to the scheduled service.

The cost of the trip is $20 per person and includes two meals, one in Breezewood on the way to Arlington and a second in Frederick, Maryland on the way home. Payment is due in advance if possible or the day of the trip.

For more info or to make reservations contact Joe Woods, event organizer, at 814-590-4445.

Military funerals at Arlington National Cemetery take place Monday-Saturday with 27-30 services each week day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and between 6-8 services on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.