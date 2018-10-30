Park cleanup emphasizes efforts of those with disabilitie

Earlier this month the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, in collaboration with Life and Independence For Today and the City of St. Marys Recreation Department, celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month with a volunteer clean-up day at Memorial Park.

Seventeen community volunteers worked together inside the park picking up trash, removing weeds, and cleaning up playground areas. A bagged lunch was provided for all volunteers by Vito’s Hoagie House in St. Marys during the Oct. 9 event.

According to OVR’s Business Services Representative John Benjamin, one of the main purposes for the event was to show the community that there are misconceptions regarding disability and people with disabilities in relationship to work.

During the event, Benjamin said he conducted a completely voluntary and confidential poll in an effort to learn if each volunteer had a disability. He discovered 71 percent of volunteers had some sort of disability.

“Many people believe that disability means someone is incapable of working, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Benjamin said. “The truth is there are many types of disabilities, whether it be a physical disability or hidden non-physical disability that people live with and they can secure and maintain competitive employment. This event was designed to emphasize ABILITY and I think we were able to display those abilities today.”

