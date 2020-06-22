Park staff gearing up for summer activities

With Elk County moving into the green phase, activities are ramping up at the parks throughout the City of St. Marys.

Park and Recreation Director Dani Schneider provided an update on park activities to St. Marys City Council during their recent monthly meeting.

This summer the department named two new program coordinators, Sheila Bauer and Cheyenne Bothun. They will be joined at the various city parks by 18 activity leaders, most of whom are returning college students including three new staff members.

The St. Marys Community Pool is under the direction of Aquatics Supervisor Sami Geci and Head Lifeguard Carl Smith. The pool staff consists of 35 full and part time lifeguards and concession stand employees. Schneider said 13 lifeguards were recently certified and passed with flying colors.

Day camps for this summer are full with about 70 youth enrolled spanning in age from pre-school to fifth grade. Day camps will begin on June 22.

There are 104 students signed up for the youth basketball program, open for those in grades 4-9, and taking place at Benzinger Park.