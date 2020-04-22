Parking permit changes approved by Council

The City of St. Marys is once again looking to revamp the parking permit system. St. Marys City Council unanimously approved new parking permit changes during Monday’s meeting via teleconference.

The change mostly effects limited time parking permits, at a cost of $20/month, which allows non-priority parking at color-coded meters in any metered parking lots and at specifically color-coded street meters and the parking garage within the city between 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. To date the city is offering free parking throughout downtown.

Currently those holding limited time parking permits may park in any spot in any metered lot across the city. The new change states “these permits are non-priority, meaning other coin or Meter Feeder customers” may use these spots as well.

The goal is to scatter those 60 permits at parking spots across the city.

A three-member parking committee have been analyzing various parking challenges faced in the city. Those members include council members Bob Roberts, Andrew Mohney, and Margie Brown. Roberts did a majority of the leg work on this aspect of the parking permit changes.

According to Roberts there was a serious problem with there being no parking for customers patronizing downtown businesses.

“We are scattering permits throughout the town so now not everyone is congregating in one parking lot, which was what the problem was,” Roberts said.