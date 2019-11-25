Parks and Rec Dept. looking to enhance offerings

An update on the St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department was provided during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

St. Marys Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider explained how they are working on preparing 2020 youth sponsorship letters which they hope to send to 160 local business in an effort to raise funds for youth programming.

The Parks and Rec Dept. plans to offer 26 unique programs next year including 13 new programs such as arts and education programs such as painting, dance club, STEM club, yoga, guitar, and more.

These programs will be split evenly between both Memorial and Benzinger parks.