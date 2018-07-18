Part-time position to aid in city housing program

By establishing a part-time Community Services Specialist position, the city is hoping to move along the city’s housing rehabilitation program.

City Council recently approved a recommitment of funds for the new position in the amount of $10,000 from a previous line item in the city budget.

City Manager Tim Pearson said initially, the city budgeted for a full-time Community Services Specialist in 2018 with the requirement the specialist work on the HOMES program. However, council froze those funds for the position after Pearson made the decision to not move forward with the HOMES program, one of the main reason being, at that time, the city received funding from a Community Development Block Grant for a housing rehab program.

Although the HOMES program and the housing rehab programs each have different requirements they are also very similar in that they are providing housing rehab dollars for low income families.

Tina Gradizzi, Community and Economic Development coordinator, said 90 percent of the specialist’s work would be geared toward CBDG projects in the city such as housing rehab. They may also work on the city’s sidewalk program, park projects, handicap accessible projects, filing grant applications, implementation of bids for various projects, drafting letters to elected officials for support on projects, the bell and hose tower restoration, and more.

The city is hoping to use some CDBG admin dollars to fund a majority of the position.

The new position would be 15-20 hours a week working primarily in the city’s Community and Economic Development office with Gradizzi. Experience with CDBG and/or dealing with Section 8 housing is preferred.

The new position will be in effect for the duration of 2018, with a possibility the city continues to fund the position pending budget discussions slated for the fall.