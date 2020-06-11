Participants wanted for ECCOTA’s Summer Solstice Sidewalk Chalk Art Gallery

Chalk one up for the Elk County Council on the Arts, which is hosting a sidewalk chalk decorating event on Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to celebrate summer by decorating the sidewalks on Main Street in Ridgway.

The chalk event is not a contest this year, but instead a fun way to bring some color and art to Main Street during the Community Wide Yard Sale event hosted by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.

“This event has been so much fun each summer. We are excited to hold it during the yard sale weekend so visitors can browse the sidewalk chalk art while shopping sidewalk sales and local businesses,” said Sara Frank, ECCOTA executive director. “Sidewalk chalk is a medium that everyone can enjoy creating with.”

This event is free and open to everyone, although those under age 18 participating must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.