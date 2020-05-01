Patients encouraged to continue seeking medical services

With Elk and surrounding counties re-opening on May 8, local health care facilities are hoping to retain patients who have postponed healthcare appointments, visits, tests, and procedures due to COVID-19.

Regional medical officials emphasize the importance of seeking out healthcare services.

“Now’s a good time to contact your doctor to discuss any changes, concerns, or preventative care, whether that’s in person or via a virtual visit,” said Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Penn Highlands Healthcare medical director of Emergency Medicine and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force.

Sheehan stated, “Many hospitals around the country are reporting that ER visits are down as much as 50% and that also includes Penn Highlands Healthcare, and this has become very concerning to us and really indicates that patients may not be seeking care when they actually critically need it.”

Among the symptoms in which patients should seek immediate care for when experiencing are cardiac care, including heart attacks and chest pains and chronic respiratory diseases such as breathing issues associated with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).