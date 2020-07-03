Patriotic decorating contest takes off in Kersey

KERSEY - Many houses throughout Fox Township are decorated with an extra patriotic flare this summer as part of the Fourth of July house decorating contest sponsored by the Fox Township Community Park.

A total of 25 residents signed up for the friendly competition with family, friends, and neighbors vying for the $500 top prize.

With the cancellation of the township’s annual July 3rd celebration at the Community Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park staff wanted to create an event to bring the community together.

“We wanted to still do something as a town while respecting CDC guidelines. The park staff was presented with an idea to have a township house decorating contest for the holiday,” explained Park Coordinator Cathy Zimmerman.

On Thursday afternoon park staff visited the home of the grand prize winner, Raney Jones, and presented the family with the $500 prize package which included a Yeti cooler, $50 gift cards to Ken’s Custom Meats, Pfoutz, and MJ’s Mini Mart, Chicken Hill Distillery moonshine, a ‘welcome’ planter from Keller’s Greenhouse and Produce, glow sticks and fireworks, snacks, s’more supplies, various soda pop products and hot dogs with buns.