Patriotic party in store for Wing Fling

Beginning Friday at noon, tickets for the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wing Fling will go on sale to the public.

Now in its 17th year, the Wing Fling continues to be a popular event taking place Friday, Aug. 17 from 6-10 p.m. in downtown St. Marys along Market Street.

For $25, attendees receive a dozen wings, a T-shirt which must be worn to the event, musical entertainment, a mug, water and soda.

Those interested in purchasing tickets must call their orders, complete with number of tickets and t-shirt sizes for each ticket, into the Chamber office at 814-781-3804.

There is a limit of 10 tickets that may be purchased at one time. An additional charge of $1 is added for T-shirt sizes 2XL and above. Tickets must be paid for at the end of the week in which they are ordered.

A total of 550 tickets will be sold for the event. In the past there have been waiting lists for the event, so those interested in attending are encouraged to call in to purchase tickets as soon as possible.