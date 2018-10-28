A peek at the Crusader House of Horrors

Local residents were in for plenty of scares on Sunday evening as part of The Crusader House of Horrors. The annual haunted house took place at Elk County Catholic High School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Student volunteers guided thrill seekers through the school’s hallways which featured five different themes, the bloody Purge, a mask room, hospital room, redneck room, outside attack and murder house. Proceeds from the event benefit the senior class trip. This year 38 seniors participated in the event. The school has been hosting a haunted house fundraiser for at least 30 years featuring a wide variety of themes.