Penn Highlands continues to make changes in wake of COVID-19

Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to respond to changes in healthcare as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently PHH transformed it’s dedicated COVID-19 unit back to its original purpose. It was one of the first healthcare systems in the region to establish such a unit.

Russell Cameron, PHH chief medical officer, noted the virus may be unpredictable as well.

“Time will tell if the governor’s plan will work out. We are learning more about the virus all the time. We do feel that another surge may happen and we are prepare for it and we’ll continue to update our policies and safety precautions as needed,” Cameron said.

In mid-April PHH adjusted their staffing levels by furloughing 600 employees due to a lack of patients, many of whom health officials said have opted to forego medical appointments due to the virus and the economic downturn.

“We anticipate our volumes to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels probably six to 12 months from now,” PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said.

As volumes increase this will justify adding more staff. Until they can treat more patients, some employees will remain furloughed.