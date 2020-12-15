Penn Highlands Elk to be among first 87 hospitals in Pa. to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Penn Highlands Elk is on the list to be among the first 87 hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there will be 97,500 initial doses of the vaccine split between the 87 hospitals, and all doses are expected to be delivered directly from Pfizer by Monday, Dec. 21.
