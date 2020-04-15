Penn Highlands Healthcare to furlough 600 employees

Penn Highlands Healthcare System announced the furlough of 600 employees throughout the system on Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Norman, PHH chief operating officer, said the temporary furloughs are only expected through May 31 and are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the staff effected are 65 employees at PH Elk, 338 staff at PH DuBois, 43 at PH Clearfield, 24 at PH Brookville, 66 at PH Huntingdon, and 49 at the corporate office.

Norman explained the health system has experienced a significant decrease in revenue attributed to a dramatic decline in elective procedures, surgeries, clinical visits, preventative care, radiology and lab testing.