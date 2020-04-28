Penn Highlands Healthcare provides COVID-19 update

Elk County’s newest confirmed COVID-19 case was likely not tested at a Penn Highlands facility, according to Penn Highlands Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader, Dr. Shaun Sheehan, during a Tuesday afternoon media teleconference. He noted Penn Highlands is currently not treating any confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Penn Highlands Healthcare reports a total of 1,143 COVID-19 tests have been ordered with 26 returning with positive results. 94% of those tests have been returned with results. Those tests have a typical turnaround time of 1-5 days. Sheehan said there are currently 2,500 test swabs available for use by the health system.