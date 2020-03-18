Penn Highlands offering COVID-19 testing to select patients

COVID-19 testing is now available at numerous Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities. It is being administered only for patients who have physician orders for the testing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not everyone needs to be tested.

The CDC recommends those needing tested are people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, is a resident in a community where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19 or a person who develops symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Patients first line of contact should be to their healthcare provider explaining their symptoms and exposure. Providers will decide whether the patient needs to be tested.