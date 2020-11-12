Penn Highlands re-opens COVID-19 unit, now conducts their own testing.
By:
Amy Cherry
Thursday, November 12, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Penn Highlands Healthcare announced they have re-opened their COVID-19 unit, located inside the Penn Highlands DuBois hospital, as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. Additional the health system recently took ownership of new COVID-19 testing equipment which returns results within 24 hours and in some cases in less than one hour. The equipment arrived in October.
