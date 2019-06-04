PennDOT issues reminder for SR 255 bridge closure

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that work began Monday to replace a bridge on SR 255 in St. Marys. The bridge is now closed and a detour is in place. The bridge spans Silver Run at the intersection of Joseph Road and SR 255. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Elk County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

The bridge will be closed for at least two weeks. During the closure, traffic will follow an official detour using Route 120, Route 219, and Route 255.