Pennsylvania Businesses to Benefit from Waiver for Prepayments of Sales Tax
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
As part of the effort to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf today announced businesses that collect Pennsylvania sales tax will not have to make Accelerated Sales Tax (AST) prepayments over the next three months. That means businesses that normally have a monthly prepayment requirement will not be charged penalties for missing the prepayment deadline during this three-month period.
