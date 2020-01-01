Pennsylvania extends statewide stay-at-home order to June 4

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
HARRISBURG (AP) — The coronavirus death toll grew Thursday by more than 300 as Gov. Tom Wolf ordered most Pennsylvania residents to stay at home until June 4, extending a statewide edict he first imposed April 1 to slow the spread of the new virus.